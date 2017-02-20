Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.40.

Methanex (TSE:MX) opened at 66.23 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The stock’s market cap is $5.95 billion.

“Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Methanex Co. (MX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/scotiabank-reaffirms-sector-perform-rating-for-methanex-co-mx.html.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

