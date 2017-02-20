Scana Corporation (SCG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Scana Corporation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Scana Corporation updated its FY17 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) opened at 65.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.21. Scana Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Scana Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scana Corporation during the second quarter worth about $4,153,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 8.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,499,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,085,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Scana Corporation by 2,233.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 155,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 149,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCG shares. Macquarie downgraded Scana Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Scana Corporation from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Scana Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scana Corporation in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity, and the purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. It operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Retail Gas Marketing, Energy Marketing and All Other.

