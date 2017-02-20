Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 9th

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) opened at 17.55 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company earned $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments: the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment and the franchise operations segment. The Company’s Ruth’s Chris restaurants cater to special occasion diners and frequent customers, in addition to the business clientele.

