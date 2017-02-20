Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.70).

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) opened at 248.5919 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.16 billion. Rotork p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 151.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 269.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.52.

“Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/rotork-p-l-c-ror-rating-reiterated-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £44,035.44 ($55,030.54).

About Rotork p.l.c.

Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of actuators, which are used for the automation of industrial valves, and flow control products. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, sale and manufacture of electric actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork p.l.c. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork p.l.c. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.