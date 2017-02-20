Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Vetr lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.26 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $73.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $72.80 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.41.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $274,739,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth about $262,122,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth about $237,230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $210,414,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

