Rightmove Plc (RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 4,750 ($59.36) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMV. Shore Capital raised shares of Rightmove Plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,440 ($55.49) price objective on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($62.48) price objective on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,970 ($49.61) price objective on shares of Rightmove Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove Plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,150 ($51.86).

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) opened at 4230.00 on Thursday. Rightmove Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,159.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,416.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,057.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,993.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.99 billion.

In related news, insider Nick McKittrick sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,749 ($46.85), for a total transaction of £163,193.97 ($203,941.48).

Rightmove Plc Company Profile

Rightmove plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a property portal. The Company’s principal business is the operation of the rightmove.co.uk Website. The Company’s Website and mobile platforms provide online property search. The Company’s segments include Agency, New Homes and Other.

