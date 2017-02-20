Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) opened at 22.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company earned $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consisted of approximately 119 properties with over 12.0 million rentable square feet.

