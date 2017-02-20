Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) opened at 22.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consisted of approximately 119 properties with over 12.0 million rentable square feet.

