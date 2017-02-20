Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s (RB) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 6,300 ($78.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 8,400 ($104.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($99.98) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($97.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($112.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 7,130 ($89.10) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,824.08 ($97.78).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 7114.455 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,894.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,066.02. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 49.97 billion. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 6,356.00 and a one year high of GBX 7,786.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

