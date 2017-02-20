Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,061.50.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) opened at 17.80 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/reckitt-benckiser-group-plc-rbgly-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.