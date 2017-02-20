RBC Capital Markets Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA)

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective by analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.72 ($26.30).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 23.198 on Monday. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €14.50 and a 52 week high of €24.57. The company has a market cap of €13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.37 and a 200 day moving average of €22.00.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

