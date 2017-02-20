RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) a $50.00 Price Target

RBC Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) opened at 45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $62.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Koppel sold 87,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $5,090,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Meden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,621. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 400,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $8,403,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,853,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,811,000 after buying an additional 414,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 115 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 167 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

