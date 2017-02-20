Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Greenspace Brands Inc (JTR)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (TSE:JTR) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

