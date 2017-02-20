Raymond James Financial, Inc. Increases Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Price Target to C$51.00

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) opened at 60.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $60.85.

