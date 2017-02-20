Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $14.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.37. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings’ Q1 2018 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $16.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $17.66 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $63.06 EPS.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-fairfax-financial-holdings-ltd-ffh-increased-by-cormark.html.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$730.00 to C$660.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$725.00 to C$650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$755.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) opened at 618.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $14.27 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.90. Fairfax Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $586.00 and a 52 week high of $777.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Company Profile

