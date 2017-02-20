Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman Corporation in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Huntsman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.51 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

“Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Corporation Increased by Analyst (HUN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-huntsman-corporation-increased-by-analyst-hun.html.

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) opened at 21.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Huntsman Corporation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntsman Corporation’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $152,473.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian V. Ridd sold 44,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $951,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,683. 19.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,579,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,122,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,610,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after buying an additional 216,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,139,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,703,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). It operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

