First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

“Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) Lowered by Analyst” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-first-capital-realty-inc-fcr-lowered-by-analyst.html.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

Shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) opened at 20.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. First Capital Realty has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $23.31.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) is a Canada-based company, which is engages in the business of acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning and managing urban retail-centered properties. The Company owns, develops and manages of grocery anchored, urban properties where people live and shop. The Company has three operating segments: Eastern, which includes operations primarily in Quebec and Ottawa; Central, which includes the Company’s Ontario operations excluding Ottawa; and Western, which includes operations in Alberta and British Columbia.

