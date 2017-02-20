Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) – Investment analysts at Feltl & Co. decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Bunge Limited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Feltl & Co. analyst B. Rystrom now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Feltl & Co. also issued estimates for Bunge Limited’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

“Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Bunge Limited (BG) Cut by Analyst” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-bunge-limited-bg-cut-by-analyst.html.

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) opened at 77.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.04. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Bunge Limited had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm earned $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Bunge Limited Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals; grain processor; seller of packaged vegetable oils across the world; producer and seller of wheat flours and bakery mixes, dry milled corn products and milled rice products, and producer of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, and global trader and merchandiser of sugar.

