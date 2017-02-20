DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2017 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company earned $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

"Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Issued By Northcoast Research"

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) opened at 62.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $65.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 803.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, formerly DENTSPLY International Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of consumable dental products for the professional dental market. The Company also manufactures and markets consumable medical device products consisting mainly of urological catheters and certain surgical products.

