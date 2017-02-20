Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Cytori Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytori Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

“Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Cytori Therapeutics Inc Issued By B. Riley (CYTX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-cytori-therapeutics-inc-issued-by-b-riley-cytx.html.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) opened at 1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $37.93 million. Cytori Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

