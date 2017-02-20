Proactis Holdings Plc (PHD) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 235 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, N+1 Singer increased their price objective on shares of Proactis Holdings Plc from GBX 179 ($2.24) to GBX 189 ($2.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) opened at 167.9001 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.13. Proactis Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 108.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 176.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 66.88 million.

In other Proactis Holdings Plc news, insider Alan John Aubrey bought 32,467 shares of Proactis Holdings Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.18 ($62,483.35).

Proactis Holdings Plc Company Profile

PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a Spend control and e-Procurement solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It offers a range of solutions, such as PROACTIS Source-to-Contract, PROACTIS Purchase-to-Pay and PROACTIS Supplier Network solutions.

