Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) opened at 107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.93. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.82 and a 52-week high of GBX 108.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 641.96 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $1.28.

About Primary Health Properties PLC

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is the investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It specializes in the ownership of freehold or long leasehold interests in purpose-built healthcare facilities, which are leased to general practitioners, National Health Service (NHS) organizations and other associated healthcare users.

