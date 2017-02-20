Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) PT Set at $30.00 by FBR & Co

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) received a $30.00 target price from equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. FBR & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) opened at 31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 536.59%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. news, EVP John Vonberg sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 158.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

