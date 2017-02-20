Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company earned $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) opened at 5.95 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $401.80 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

PES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wunderlich raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to oil and gas exploration, and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: Drilling Services and Production Services. The Drilling Services Segment provides contract land drilling services to a group of exploration and production companies through its four drilling divisions in the United States, and internationally in Colombia.

