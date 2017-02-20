Peyto Exploration & Development Corp’s (PEY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$42.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.65. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $39.41.

In other news, insider Darren Gee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.50 per share, with a total value of C$275,000.00. Also, Director Don Gray acquired 47,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,197.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

