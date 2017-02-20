PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) opened at 24.25 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

