Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

“Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/paramount-resources-ltd-pou-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

In other news, insider Lloyd M. Doyle sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$77,832.80. Also, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total transaction of C$94,960.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

