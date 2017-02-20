Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Rating Increased to Buy at GMP Securities

Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) was upgraded by equities researchers at GMP Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$20.50. GMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.53.

Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 18.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

In other Paramount Resources news, insider Clayton H. Riddell purchased 421,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,110,690.00. Also, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total transaction of C$94,960.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

