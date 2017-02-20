Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (FRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n’ go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FRSH. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 116,642 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Papa Murphy's Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/papa-murphys-holdings-inc-frsh-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, SVP Dan Harmon acquired 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,841.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,380.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Birch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,245.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,831 shares of company stock worth $165,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Papa Murphy's Holdings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Papa Murphy's Holdings during the third quarter worth about $475,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa Murphy's Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Murphy's Holdings during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Papa Murphy's Holdings

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.