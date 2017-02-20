Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) had its price objective hoisted by Panmure Gordon from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 868 ($10.85) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 892 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) opened at 613.6599 on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 330.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 638.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.88. The company’s market cap is GBX 532.17 million.

“Panmure Gordon Raises Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS) Price Target to GBX 868” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/panmure-gordon-raises-smart-metering-systems-plc-sms-price-target-to-gbx-868.html.

About Smart Metering Systems PLC

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS) is a United Kingdom-based company, which connects, owns, operates and maintains metering systems. The Company provides an integrated service from beginning to end, from project managing the installation of the gas and/or electricity supply and connection through to the procurement, installation and management of the meter asset, data collection and ongoing energy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.