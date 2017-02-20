Panmure Gordon Initiates Coverage on Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM)

Analysts at Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VM. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384.50 ($4.81).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 341.436 on Thursday. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 388.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.51 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 310.55.

In other Virgin Money Holdings PLC news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 31,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £95,241.99 ($119,022.73).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

