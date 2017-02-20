Paddy Power Plc (PAP) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Paddy Power Plc (LON:PAP) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 8,900 ($111.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAP. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Paddy Power Plc from GBX 9,920 ($123.97) to GBX 8,808 ($110.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($131.22) target price on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Paddy Power Plc to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from £101 ($126.22) to £114 ($142.46) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($143.71) target price on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Paddy Power Plc to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($93.73) to GBX 8,300 ($103.72) in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 9,829.83 ($122.84).

Paddy Power Plc Company Profile

Paddy Power plc is an Ireland-based international betting and gaming company. The Company provides sports betting services through the Internet (paddypower.com, sportsbet.com.au and iasbet.com.au); through a chain of licensed betting offices (Paddy Power Bookmaker); and by telephone (Dial-a-Bet). It also provides online gaming services principally through paddypower.com, paddypowergames.com, paddypowercasino.com, paddypowerpoker.com and paddypowerbingo.com.

