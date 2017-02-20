Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Orchids Paper Products Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) opened at 29.44 on Wednesday. Orchids Paper Products Company has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Orchids Paper Products Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products Company by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products Company by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter.

Orchids Paper Products Company Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers an array of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

