Orange (ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) opened at 15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Orange has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

