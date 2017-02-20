Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Standpoint Research cut United Therapeutics Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC cut United Therapeutics Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised United Therapeutics Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 168.16 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.21.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-united-therapeutics-corporation-uthr.html.

In other United Therapeutics Corporation news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $158,067.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,827.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total value of $196,970.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,951 shares of company stock worth $2,925,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 41.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $483,266,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 160,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.