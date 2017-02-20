De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 671 ($8.39) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of De La Rue plc to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.50) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 625.25 ($7.81).

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) opened at 629.624084 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 597.86. De La Rue plc has a 12 month low of GBX 402.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 647.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 638.83 million.

“Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates “Add” Rating for De La Rue plc (DLAR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/numis-securities-ltd-reiterates-add-rating-for-de-la-rue-plc-dlar.html.

In related news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £16,144.30 ($20,175.33).

About De La Rue plc

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company’s segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components.

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.