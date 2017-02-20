Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.69) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 339 ($4.24) target price on shares of Wilmington PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of Wilmington PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Wilmington PLC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($3.85) target price on shares of Wilmington PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wilmington PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 335.50 ($4.19).

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) opened at 259.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.35. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 225.17 million. Wilmington PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 230.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 287.75.

“Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wilmington PLC (WIL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/numis-securities-ltd-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-wilmington-plc-wil.html.

About Wilmington PLC

Wilmington plc is engaged in providing education and networking. The Company’s segments include Risk & Compliance, Finance, Legal and Insight. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance accredited training and information, market intelligence and analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.