Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-313 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.95 million.Nice Systems also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) opened at 69.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. Nice Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.85 million. Nice Systems had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.35%. Nice Systems’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nice Systems Ltd. will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nice Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Barclays PLC set a $75.00 price objective on Nice Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Nice Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Nice Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Nice Systems Company Profile

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

