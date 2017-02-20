Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at S&P Equity Research from $3.69 to $3.18 in a research note issued on Thursday. S&P Equity Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Neuralstem in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Neuralstem in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) opened at 3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $32.60 million. Neuralstem has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

"Neuralstem, Inc. (CUR) Price Target Cut to $3.18" was first posted by Chaffey Breeze

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuralstem stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,503,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Neuralstem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc (Neuralstem) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on its human neuronal stem cells and its stem-cell derived small molecule compounds. The Company has approximately three assets: its NSI-189 small molecule program, its NSI-566 stem cell therapy program and its chemical entity screening platform.

