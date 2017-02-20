NetEase, Inc. (NTES) PT Raised to $300.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $261.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTES. Vetr cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Brean Capital increased their price target on NetEase from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.62.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) opened at 297.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. NetEase has a 52-week low of $130.82 and a 52-week high of $299.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

“NetEase, Inc. (NTES) PT Raised to $300.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/netease-inc-ntes-pt-raised-to-300-00.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.