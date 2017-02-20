NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) Chairman William Nuti sold 386,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $17,707,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) opened at 46.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. NCR Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. NCR Corporation had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Corporation will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“NCR Corporation (NCR) Chairman Sells $17,707,974.60 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/ncr-corporation-ncr-chairman-sells-17707974-60-in-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NCR Corporation from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in NCR Corporation by 420.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in NCR Corporation by 13,604.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NCR Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR Corporation by 64.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NCR Corporation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation Company Profile

NCR Corporation is a technology company that provides products and services that enable businesses to connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Retail Solutions, Hospitality and Emerging Industries. Its portfolio of self-service and assisted-service solutions serve customers in the financial services, retail, hospitality, travel and telecommunications and technology industries.

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.