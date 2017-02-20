National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) opened at 74.31 on Monday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 68.03% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/national-health-investors-inc-nhi-raises-dividend-to-0-95-per-share.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.