National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Overweight Rating for Ag Growth International Inc (AFN)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ag Growth International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) opened at 52.86 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $780.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

