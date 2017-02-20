NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantKwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of NantKwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NantKwest by 16.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in NantKwest by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantKwest by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NantKwest by 100.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) opened at 5.23 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $430.82 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. NantKwest has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, formerly Conkwest, Inc, is a biotechnology company engaged in developing targeted direct-acting immunotherapeutic agents for a range of clinical conditions. The Company is focused on harnessing its immune system by using the natural killer (NK) cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

