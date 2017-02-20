Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:NBRV) opened at 10.82 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $230.25 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Nabriva Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FT Options LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 362,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

