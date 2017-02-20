M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Receives $143.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.92.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank Corporation from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank Corporation from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of M&T Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other M&T Bank Corporation news, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $290,053.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gino A. Martocci sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $507,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,034 shares of company stock worth $3,295,762. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Corporation during the third quarter worth $127,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank Corporation during the third quarter worth $150,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Corporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) opened at 167.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.95 and a 12-month high of $168.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. M&T Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post $8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corporation Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.), offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. M&T’s segments include Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking.

