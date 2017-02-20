Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (MNRO)

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) opened at 57.60 on Monday. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business earned $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig L. Hoyle sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $364,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,395. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. Gabelli upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

