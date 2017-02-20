Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Releases Earnings Results

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business earned $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Monotype Imaging Holdings had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Monotype Imaging Holdings updated its Q1 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) opened at 21.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $846.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Monotype Imaging Holdings has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from Monotype Imaging Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Monotype Imaging Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Monotype Imaging Holdings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,960.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,587 shares of company stock worth $1,589,591. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (Monotype) is a provider of type and technology for applications and consumer devices. The Company’s business segment operates through development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. Its business includes Creative Professional and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

