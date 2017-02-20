Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monotype Imaging Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) opened at 21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. Monotype Imaging Holdings has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Monotype Imaging Holdings had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Monotype Imaging Holdings news, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,591. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Monotype Imaging Holdings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Monotype Imaging Holdings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (Monotype) is a provider of type and technology for applications and consumer devices. The Company’s business segment operates through development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. Its business includes Creative Professional and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

