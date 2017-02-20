Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) is set to release its Q416 earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) opened at 19.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $80,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $146,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $291,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Leerink Swann set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/20/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.